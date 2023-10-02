Farmers Electric Cooperative Announce New CEO

Don Smith is selected to serve as CEO for Farmers Electric Cooperative. The Board of Directors made the choice and Smith began his role September 18th.Smith explains what brought him to Farmers Electric Cooperative

Smith explained his goals as the new CEO.

Smith has over 30 years of experience in the public power industry, working at both municipal as well as cooperative distribution utilities. He recently worked as a General Manager with a small co-op in Wyoming. He is a strong advocate of safety and making sure people have the tools, equipment, and training they need to keep themselves and their coworkers safe.