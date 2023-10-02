Governor Announces 2nd Round Of Safety Grants

The second round of Missouri School Safety Grants were announced this morning, and nine area school have been selected to receive funding, including one in Chillicothe. Governor Mike Parson says “Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn.”

The grants announced will be paid on a reimbursement basis. The funds can be used to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators.

Bishop Hogan School……………………………………………………. $50,000

Breckenridge R-I………………………………………………………….. $41,058

Brookfield R-III……………………………………………………………. $82,758

Brunswick R-II……………………………………………………………. $50,000

Carrollton R-VII………………………………………………………… $100,000

Gallatin R-V……………………………………………………………… $100,000

Grundy County R-V…………………………………………………….. $50,000

Hamilton R-II…………………………………………………………….. $55,000

Livingston County R-III (Chula)……………………….. ………… $50,000