Crowder State Park Activities In October

Park officials at Crowder State Park in Trenton announced several activities for families in October.

Oct. 10, 17, 24, and 31: Toddler Tuesday’s

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, preschool children and their guardians are invited to Toddler Tuesdays at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall. These will include a nature story, nature craft, and an activity.

Fall Hikes: Participants should wear comfortable closed-toe walking shoes and bring water and a snack

Oct. 6 on Redbud Trail – Meet at 9 a.m at the tennis court parking lot for the 2-mile hike

Oct. 13 on Tall Oaks Trail – Meet at 9 a.m. at the campground amphitheater for the 4.2-mile hike

Oct 14 on Tall Oaks Trail – Meet at 9 a.m. at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this 3.2-mile hike

Oct. 7 and 8: Women in Nature

The Women in Nature weekend experience allows you to learn new skills, all taught by female instructors in an educational and relaxing atmosphere. This is for 10 years and older and registration is required.

Participants must be at least 10 years old and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. There will be two activity track options when you register; please be sure to select the option you prefer. Track One consists of fishing, archery/atlatl, nature journaling and orienteering, while Track Two includes kayaking, archery/atlatl, nature journaling and orienteering. The event will be held at Camp Grand River, with cabins available or you are welcome to bring a tent to use. Registration is $40 with a maximum of 40 participants. Visit icampmo.com, enter the date and classes currently open for registration will pop up. For more information, email taylor.ratcliff@dnr.mo.gov or anna.persell@dnr.mo.gov. Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton.