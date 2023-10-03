Malpractice Lawsuit Decided For The Defense

The verdict in a malpractice case brought on behalf of the estate of Daniel Englert was handed down in favor of the defense.

Prior to the trial, the attornies for Englert dismissed the claims against St Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The claims against Dr Megan McNally, Dr Garry Martin, III, and St Luke’s Physician Group continued.

Following the presentation of evidence, the defendant moved for a directed verdict. That was denied by the Judge. After the defense presented their evidence, they again made a motion for a directed verdict, which was again denied by the judge.

The case was submitted to the jury Friday and later that day, the jury returned verdicts, finding for the defense.

The Circuit Court of Jackson County released the judgment this week.