Two bookings at Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday at 9:20 pm, Chillicothe Police Department booked 22-year-old Keyten Wray Holtzclaw of Hale on a 24-hour hold.

Wednesday at 11:40 pm, Chillicothe Police Department booked 24-year-old Tiffany Rae Jennings on a 24-hour hold.