$30,000 Grant For Bosworth Water Study

A $30,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will help the City of Bosworth to evaluate drinking water system improvements.  The Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant funds will help Bosworth identify any needed improvements to continue providing reliable service to its customers and to meet drinking water quality standards.

With the information from the evaluation, the community can determine what actions are needed to address short-term drinking water needs and plan for future growth and development.

