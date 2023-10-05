Child Abuse Investigation In Police Report

One hundred nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

7:34 am, Children’s Mercy Hospital called to speak with an Officer and reporting possible child abuse having occurred here.

8:30 am, Officers out at several locations for information on reported child abuse investigation.

3:21 pm, Officers to the 200 block of Jackson Street on a report of theft. Report taken.

4:12 pm, an individual came to the police department to surrender on a Caldwell County Warrant for speeding and no insurance. They posted bond and were released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, responded to no injury accidents, made business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.