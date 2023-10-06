Industrial Park, Engineering And A Proclamation On City Council Agenda

An engineering addendum, 42 Cares Contract, and an item for the fire department are on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council for Monday. The Council meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall.
Under Appearance,
- There will be a discussion on names for streets and the industrial park.
- An ordinance will be presented for an addendum to the engineering contract,
- A Proclamation for World Polio Day
- The Contract for 42 Cares for medical services
- A discussion on distance for Fire Department employees and how far they can live from the city.
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting to handle personnel matters.