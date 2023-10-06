Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three additional bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

22-year-old Keyten Wray Holtzclaw of Hale and 24-year-old Tiffany Rae Jennings of Chillicothe, who were booked Wednesday, have since been charged in Livingston County Court for alleged Abuse or Neglect of a Child. They remain in custody with no blond allowed.

23-year-old Jack Alvin Vaughn of Chillicothe was booked at the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

48-year-old Andrea Kasie Holder of Braymer was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged unlawful use of a weapon. She is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

48-year-old Sarah Nichole Moore of Princeton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for two counts of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. Total bond is set at $20,000 cash only.