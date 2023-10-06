Chillicothe Waterline Survey

A Water Line Survey for the City of Chillicothe began in January. The survey is required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and is to identify the composition of the type of waterlines that enter the buildings. Water Services Superintendent Casey Bonderer says they are happy with the response so far.

Bonderer says one of the choices on the survey is “I don’t know.” When those surveys are received the crews will try to assist.

The waterline survey can be found on the CMU web page. If you have not completed the form, have lost the form, or had not received one, check the website at https://cmuchillicothe.com/.

The deadline for completing the survey and returning the information to the DNR is October of next year.