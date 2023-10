The Livingston County Fair Board reviewed the 2023 Livingston County Fair. Looking at the numbers across the board. Fair Board President Jennifer Horton says between 4H and FFA, there were 713 kids eligible to participate in the fair. Those kids took part in several ways.

Horton says the community showed their support at the fair as well.

The Fair Board also assisted with a project at the fairgrounds.

Future projects include adding ventilation in the Charlie barm.