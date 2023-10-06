Senior Hunger Summit

Senior Hunger Summits hosted by the Second Harvest Food Bank will be held this fall, including one in Chillicothe. Each session will be structured similarly with a complimentary meal provided and should last approximately three hours. The Senior Hunger Summits, will focus on services provided to our older population.

The Chillicothe event will be on October 27th at Lifepoint Church, 434 Locust Street. It will run from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at knorris@shcfb.org by the 24th.