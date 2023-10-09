Chillicothe Cross Country Competes With Salty Field In Kearney

Varsity boys finished 6th at Kearney, out of 21 full teams, many of which are ranked teams in class 4 and 5. This is the toughest meet of the season for the Hornets cross country team, but Coach Dickson says she and her team loves the challenge. “We know if we want to run faster, we have to run against people faster than us. There is a lot to learn about yourself mentally, competitively, & emotionally when you’re fighting for 13th or 18th instead of running out in that lead pack. We have been able to look back at a few things that happened during that first 800 meters that caused a slower than intended first mile, due to such a large field of runners & a restart, and will make those adjustments in the future.”

Out of 177 varsity boys Chillicothe had 3 finish in the top 25 of the field, and all right around their personal records.

Medalists:

Luke Thompson – 13th 16:52.5 PR

Cain Evans – 18th – 17:08

Laik Graham – 21st – 17:18

Alton Keller – 51st – 18:19

Austin Lyford – 61st – 18:45

Lady Medalists:

Yoo Jung Lee – 55th – 23:31

Lydia Gabrielson – 70th – 24:13

Alice Hurtgen – 77th – 24:30

JV Medalists:

Landyn Peterson – 20:36 – 77th

The ladies ran well, and the Hornets had enough athletes to run as a full team, finishing 12th out of 14. Several of the younger runners who only have a handful of 5k races under their belts made major improvements, cutting a few minutes off of their personal best. They are working hard and Coach Dickson is confident they’ll be running with the top ladies in no time considering they haven’t been running long!

The team heads to Warrensburg Thursday and are taking a full HS and MS team to compete.