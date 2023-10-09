Chillicothe Softball Routes Hannibal

The Hornets softball team got their offense going Saturday at Hannibal, defeating the Lady Pirates 11-0 in just 5 innings. Chillicothe began with a hot start scoring 4 runs in the first inning and never looked back. It was a big day for Hope Donoho who had 3 hits and scored 3 runs. Tori Stoner also was exceptional for the Hornets with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 runs herself. Charley Peniston had 2 hits in the game, while Landry Marsh, Jolie Bonderer, Adra Stretch, Ellie Acree, Emily Schreiner, and Hayden Hansen all each had one hit. Landry Marsh and Hadley Beamer shared pitching duties and allowed just 2 hits total.

The Hornets are now 16-11 on the season and gaining momentum heading into districts this Saturday. Chillicothe finishes off the regular season with back to back games Monday at Trenton and then Tuesday at home against Marceline.

JV won 15-1

Record is 11-1-1

Hope Donoho got the win.

Jaiden Rodenberg pitched 2 innings.

Hayden Hansen: 2 singles

Bryleigh Gillespie: 2 singles

Kylee Link: 1 home run

Lydia Bonderer: 1 triple

Hallie Maberry: 1 double

Abby Marshall: 2 singles