Three Area Residents Died In Two Single Vehicle Crashes

Crashes in Benton and Chariton County took the lives of three area residents over the weekend.

Saturday in Benton County, at about 1:20 pm, 64-year-old Matthew W Dixon and his passenger, 66-year-old Carin L Dixon, died in a single-vehicle crash on US 65. State troopers report the Dixon’s were southbound when he ran off the road, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road, striking the ditch and several trees. They both died at the scene of the crash.

Sunday in Chariton County, 68-year-old Caren J Bittiker of Carrollton died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near Brunswick. State Troopers report the crash happened about 2:50 pm as Bittiker was southbound and ran off the right side of the roadway. she overcorrected and her vehicle overturned. She died at the scene of the crash.