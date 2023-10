Two Hamilton residents had minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday morning. State Troopers report 74-year-old Kenneth R Gwinn and his passenger, 73-year-old Jo A Gwinn were taken to Liberty Hospital following the crash on US 69, 4 miles south of Cameron, According to the report, a 17-year-old driver from Cameron was northbound and failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign and struck the front of the Gwinn vehicle. The 17-year-old was not injured.

