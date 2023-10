A fenceline fire at 302 East Jackson Street summoned Chillicothe Firefighters at about 1:23 pm on Sunday. The fire crew arrived in four minutes and found the grass fire was close to the house along the fence. A neighbor and bystanders were using a garden hose to try and extinguish the fire. The fire crew used rakes and a water can to put the fire out. The fire crew was on the scene for 11 minutes.

