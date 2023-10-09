This is Fire Prevention Week. Adam Crouch from the Missouri Department of Public Safety – Fire Marshal’s office says kitchen fires are among the most common in the home. Be prepared for the possibility of fires… a fire extinguisher is a good thing to have for any home. Crouch offers some ideas for kitchen safety.

Crouch says space heaters are another area of concern, especially as we head into the cooler weather.

When you go to unplug the cord from the wall, if you notice the cord is hot, Crouch says it’s time to replace the heater.

Remember to keep safe zones for the children. Three feet from space heaters, and at least three feet from the stove, oven, fireplace, and even the outdoor grill.