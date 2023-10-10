Mayor Proclaims “World Polio Day” in Chillicothe

A proclamation declaring October 24th as “World Polio Day in Chillicothe” was approved by Mayor Theresa Kelly. The request was made by the Chillicothe Rotary Club, and President-elect Angela Poling read the proclamation that reads in part.

Poling continued, explaining there have only been five cases in Afghanistan and two in Pakistan as of Monday and they hope to have the disease eradicated very soon.

The Chillicothe Rotary is raising funds towards their Polio Project by selling “Purple Pinkie Donuts. ” Contact Rotary members to place your orders.