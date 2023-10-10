Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 58 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

2:48 pm, Officer made a well-being check on a person in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. That person was OK, but did have a non-extraditable warrant from another Missouri municipality.

2:57 pm, Two-vehicle crash at Second and Walnut Streets. One person was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment one was also cited for failure to yield.

4:05 pm, Leaving the scene of an accident in the 500 block of S. Washington Street was investigated. A vehicle reportedly backed into another and then left the scene.

4:45 pm, Subject reporting property damage to their vehicle in the 300 block of Elm Street. Arrived home and found vehicle mirror on the ground.