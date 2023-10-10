New Industrial Park: Chillicothe Area Industrial Park – North

The name of the new Industrial Park and the two streets on the plat were decided by the Chillicothe City Council. Economic Developer Terry Rumery provided guidance on the naming decision.

The council had a list of submitted park names, and after a discussion, they accepted Rumery’s suggestion of Chillicothe Area Industrial Park – North.

The Council was also given a list of 12 suggested names for the two streets for the park. The council chose one that had been part of the original industrial park, but the street was never established. That is Enterprise Street – off of Route V. The Main Entrance to the park will be Commerce Drive.