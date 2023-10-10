Council Considers Policy On Distance To Work for Police & Firefighters

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter requested an extension to the distance for residence requirements for both the Police and Fire Departments. Reeter says the current limit is 30 minutes.

The expansion of the area increases the maximum response time by about 15 minutes.

Chief Reter and Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said this would expand the recruiting area for those who may consider employment in the Chillicothe departments but were not willing to relocate.

A revised policy will be presented to the council at the next council meeting.