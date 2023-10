The Grand River Historical Society Quarterly meeting on October 17th will include a Mark Twain impersonator. The dinner will start at 6:30 and the program is at 7:00 pm at the Chillicothe Elk’s Lodge.

The cost of the dinner and program is $15.00 for members and non-members. The performance is by Kansas-based Mark Twain impersonator, Ken Church, with a view of Mark Twain’s life from his “own” point of view.

Reservations are required, call or text Zelma at 660-247-2192.