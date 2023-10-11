Chamber of Commerce Resource Summit

A Chamber Resource Summit will be the October luncheon for the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be October 18th from Noon to 1:00 pm. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says this is open to anyone who would like to attend.

The cost of the luncheon is $15 for Chamber Members and $20 for non-members. Reservations are required by Friday at noon and can be made at the chamber website or by calling 660-646-4050.

The Chamber is also hosting a Hornet Pride Night, ahead of the Hornet football game on October 20th at the Performing Arts Center parking lot as a fundraiser for the chamber scholarships.