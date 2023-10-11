Two Booked For Livingston County

Two bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Tuesday.

At about 1:00 pm, officers in Stone County arrested 48-year-old Timothy Joe Ashlock of Branson West on a warrant for alleged probation violation from a conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is held in Stone County pending extradition. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

At about 10:30 am Tuesday, the Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 25-year-old Gage Logan Manley of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000. Manley is currently on 5 years probation for delivery of a controlled substance, which began September 7th.