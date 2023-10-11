Tuesday Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 77 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

8:41 am, Officers responded to the 800 block of Samuel St for property damage. Damage to a mailbox was reported.

10:18 am, Officers made an arrest on a Livingston County warrant in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. The person was processed and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:04 pm, Officers took a walk-in report of forgery. investigation continuing.

Officers also handled noise complaints, forgery, and truancy.