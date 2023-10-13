Five Taken To Missouri Department of Corrections

Five detainees for Livingston County will be transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:

50-year-old John Ashford of Chillicothe is sentenced to 4 years and a 120-day program for Driving While Suspended

37-year-old Steve Burns of Utica is sentenced to 7 years for Delivery of a Controlled Substance

37-year-old Adam Caudill of Wheeling is sentenced to 7 years on a Probation Violation – Stealing

43-year-old Norman Justin Caselman of Hale is sentenced to a CODS program on a Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance

41-year-old Jeneva (Chenet) Sanders of Chillicothe is sentenced to 7 years for a Probation Violation – Possession of a Controlled.