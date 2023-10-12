While the growing season is over for area producers, and most of the local crops are or will soon be harvested, drought conditions persist in portions of Missouri

The Missouri Drought Monitor released today (Thursday) shows all of Carroll County, nearly all of Chariton County, and portions of Caldwell, Daviess, and Livingston Countes with Severe Drought. The remaining local counties are at Moderate Drought level.

Extreme drought persists for much of west central Missouri.

The statewide graph shows…

83.88% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, up from 77.88% a month ago

59.70% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, up from 53%

28.03% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, up from 25.27%.

10.30% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought, up from 8.53%.

16.12% of the state has No Drought, down from 22.12%.