Public hearings will be held Tuesday and Thursday for an amendment to the Livingston County Planning and Zoning Ordinance. The amendments are for regulations on the installation of wind turbines and solar farms.

The first Public hearing will be Tuesday at 6:00 pm in the Associate Courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse.

The second public hearing will be held as part of the County Commission meeting on Thursday. The hearing will begin at 10:00 am in the Commission Room.