Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report.

Friday at about 4:35 pm, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 40-year-old William J Kilberts of Rockford, IL for alleged DWI – Drugs – Prior offender and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Saturday at about 4:00 am, Troopers in Clay County arrested 26-year-old Wyatt B Brodie of Cameron for alleged DWI and excessive speed. He was processed and released.