MoDOT Roadwork For The Week Of October 16th

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork plans for the week of October 16th include pothole patching and several projects across northwest Missouri. In the local counties that includes:

Livingston County

at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids. US 36 – Microsurfacing treatment near Wheeling, Oct. 16-20.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Carroll County

daily at the Mound Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 19-20. Route W – CLOSED daily at the Burr Oak Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 16-18. *1

Linn County

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of US 36 in Brookfield, through October.

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November

US 36 – Microsurfacing treatment near Marceline, Oct. 16-20.

in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route DD to Route B, Oct. 16, Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Dart Road to Baron Road, Oct. 17-18, daily.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early November.