A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Saturday, at about 6:25 pm, took the life of a Carrollton Woman. State Troopers report 52-year-old Nancy C Gardner of Carrollton died of injuries in the crash at Missouri 41 and US 24. According to the report Gardner was northbound and had crossed over US 24, striking an embankment. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

