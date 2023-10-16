Firefighters Respond To Report Of Odor

A report of a smoke smell in a home at 925 Locust Street summoned Chillicothe firefighters just after 6:00 pm Sunday. The fire crew arrived in two minutes to find everyone was out of the house. A woman from the home said there was a smell from the basement like wire burning. The firefighters checked the home and in the basement found smoke and the smell of wood and wiring burning.

The fire crew checked around the electric panel. They also checked a closet on the main floor where a burn spon was found. A wire from the furnace was found to have a burnt spot.

The electric meter was pulled from the home and the family was advised to contact an electrician.

The fire crew was on the scene for nearly two hours.