Eight Injured In Linn County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Linn County Sunday morning left eight people injured, including four children. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 9:35 am on US 36 near Brookfield. Vehicles driven by 33-year-old Jessica L Padgett of Bethany and 59-year-old Terry Gilmore of Brookfield were westbound and the Gilmore vehicle slowed to make a right turn, when they were struck from behind by the Padgett vehicle.

The report states Gilmore and his passenger, 71-year-old Patricia Gilmore were taken to Samaritan Hospital.

Padgett and her passengers, 37-year-old Carmiel J Padgett and four children, ages 6, 8, 10, and 12, were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The adult passenger in the Padgett vehicle and two children were not properly restrained.