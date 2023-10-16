Four Weekend Arrests By State Troopers

State Troopers report four arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday in Caldwell County, at about 11:30 am, troopers arrested 35-year-old James M Lewis of Liberty for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday in Grundy County, at about 12:45 am, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Heather N Gabelman of Trenton for alleged DWI – drugs, speeding, and driving while suspended. she was processed and released.

Sunday at about 12:18 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Jeremy W Hann of Chillicothe for alleged tampering with a vehicle, resisting arrest, no valid license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, and leaving the scene of a crash. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday in Daviess County, at about 10:47 pm, Troopers arrested 49-year-old Gonzalez D Ramos of Tampa Florida on a Jasper County warrant for alleged nonsupport. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.