Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

Chillicothe’s Historic Preservation Commission meets Thursday evening at City Hall. The meeting will start at 6:00 pm, beginning with Old Business.

Status of a grant for the future Railroad/Industrial Historic District near Wabash Depot

Status of First Christian Church eligibility assessment

New Business includes:

Public Hearings to consider creating a Local Landmark at the old Butcher/Greever Store at 400 Third Street & to consider the creation of a Local Historic District for the St. Columban’s Church Campus at 1111 Trenton Street.

There will also be a discussion on board member status.