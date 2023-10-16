fbpx
MoDOT Winter Weather Drill

MoDOT’s annual Winter Weather Drill will be this Thursday.  Motorists may notice an increased number of MoDOT vehicles on state routes during the drill, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. in rural areas and 9:00 a.m. in urban areas. The exercise should be completed by 3:00 p.m.

With turnover rates and many positions still open, driver training on this day is more critical than ever.  MoDOT Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth says, “Nearly 27% of our snowplow operators have less than three years of experience. Those three years did not include many significant winter storms, making this training more critical than ever.”

