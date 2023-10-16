Weekend Chillicothe Police Reports

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday and Saturday includes 131 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

Friday:

1:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a 2-vehicle crash.

7:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of E Jackson St. to serve a 96-hour Mental Health warrant and took the man into custody. The man was later taken to the hospital in St. Joseph. As the transporting Officer began to remove the restraints after transport, the man began to fight. Hospital security was able to assist in securing the man back in restraints. The incident resulted in minor injuries for an officer. After the man was released from the hospital in St. Joseph, he was taken into custody by St. Joseph Police Department for assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Saturday

sunday’s report included domestic disturbances, well-being checks, animal complaints a suicidal person and, reports of speeding. Thirty-five calls for service on Sunday were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department.

05:35 AM, Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. The vehicle was later located in Caldwell County, Missouri and a suspect was taken into custody.

Officers responded to reports of littering, 911 hang-ups, open doors, property damage, and a report of a sound of gunshots. The Officers conducted business checks, traffic stops, follow up investigations, and responded to 35 calls for service on Sunday, October 15th, 2023.