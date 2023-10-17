Two individuals charged with alleged abuse or endangering the welfare of a child will make court appearances Wednesday in Livingston County Associate Court.

35-year-old Junior Lee Johnson of Chillicothe faces seven counts of alleged abuse or neglect of a child. His court appearance is Wednesday at 9:00 am before Judge Michael Leamer. Johnson remains in Custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Eller of Chillicothe faces three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Her court appearance is also set for Wednesday at 9:00 am before Judge Michael Leamer.