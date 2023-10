Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission has an opening that will be filled by appointment by Mayor Theresa Kelly.

Those interested can pick up a board volunteer form at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, or on the City’s website. The current position is to fill an expired term.

The Planning & Zoning Commission meets on the first Monday of each month, as needed, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The deadline to submit an application is October 25, 2023, at 10 am.