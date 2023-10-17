Valinda Kay Lamp

Valinda “Lindy” Lamp, age 59, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023, at her residence.

Lindy was born the daughter of Dave and Charlotte (Campbell) Bogle on April 15, 1964. She was a 1982 graduate of Tri-County High School in Jamesport, Missouri. On September 19, 1982, she married Dannie Ray Lamp in Jamesport, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2017. Lindy was a cook at Chillicothe and Jamesport school districts. Knitting, crocheting, cooking and listening to music were things that Lindy loved. Her passion was raising her children.

Lindy is survived by three sons, Cory Lamp and wife Cassie, Platte City, Missouri, Cody Lamp, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Casey Lamp, Nashville, Tennessee; one daughter, Shelby Lamp, St. Joseph, Missouri; three grandchildren, Avery, Morgan and Atticus Lamp, Platte City, Missouri; siblings, Cindy Hetrick and husband, Jason, Cameron, Missouri, Neil Bogle and wife, Michelle, Overland Park, Kansas, Amy Meadows and husband, John, of Georgia, and Nichole Stout and husband, Steve, Jamesport, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dannie; brother, John Bogle.

Memorial services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.