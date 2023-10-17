Hornets Soccer Winning Streak Stymied By St. Pius

The Hornets had won 4 straight games, all against Midland Empire Conference opponents heading into Monday nights match against St. Pius, another conference game. The Warriors built an early lead with 2 first half goals. Chillicothe responded early in the 2nd half with a Jonny Sanchez goal, assisted by Josh Adams. St. Pius then pulled away from Chillicothe with 4 unanswered goals to win the match 6-1. James Matthew posted a valiant effort between the posts for the Hornets, coming up with 20 saves.

Chillicothe is now 7-10 on the season with two regular season games remaining. The Hornets take on Kirksville at home Tuesday night at 5 PM.