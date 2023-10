Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets Thursday morning at the CMU office. The meeting will start at 8:00 am, beginning with the financials. Reports will be given by the Superintendents from the Electrical, Refuse, and Water Services departments. There will also be reports from the Finance Director and General Manager.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.

