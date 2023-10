Second- and Third-grade students at Chillicothe’s Field Elementry School were recognized at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

The 2nd Graders talked with the board members one-on-one about the I-Ready program on reading. The third-grade students participate in the Tadpole program and make visits to Grand River Tech to learn about careers for their future. The students talked about their visits to the Computer classes, Welding program, and the Automation and Electrical program.