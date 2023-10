The expansion work at the Chillicothe Elementary School continues and Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says parking areas are nearing completion.

The Pre-K lot still has some dirt work that needs to be completed.

Wiebers talked about the connecting road from CES to the High School.

There has been plenty of concrete poured as the contractors have been working on the building.

The work can be seen by visiting ChillicotheSchools.org