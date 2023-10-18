Three Vehicle Crash Takes Lives Of Motorcyclists

A crash involving a farm tractor, motorcycle, and a car in Saline County left two dead Tuesday evening. State troopers report the motorcycle driver, 29-year-old Dylan L Giffen of Malta Bend and his passenger, 41-year-old Jamie E Kelly of Waverley died in the crash that happened at about 4:35 pm on US 65 and Arbor Road.

According to the report, a southbound farm tractor driven by 28-year-old Anthony W Bryson of Waverly, and pulling a trailer, had slowed to make a left turn onto Arbor Road when the motorcycle overtook and attempted to pass the tractor, first hitting the trailer, then crossing the centerline and hitting a northbound car driven by 47-year-old Barbara M Jarvis of Carrollton.

Giffen and Kelly were pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvis and Bryson were not injured.