Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Monday at about 11:27 pm in Linn county, Troopers arrested 56-year-old Jeffery E Duncan of New Cambria for alleged driving while suspended. he was processed and released.

Tuesday at about 2:45 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Musangilayi of Kirksville for alleged DWI and property damage. He was processed and released.