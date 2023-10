A single-vehicle crash in Grundy County Monday left a passenger with minor injuries. State Troopers report a 15-year-old from Plano, IA was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital following the crash for treatment of minor injuries. At about 7:00 pm, Troopers responded to the crash on Missouri 146, NW of Trenton. Sixty-eight-year-old Miles S Tratchel of Trenton was westbound when he struck a deer, Tratchel was not injured.

Like this: Like Loading...