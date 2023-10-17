Two Vehicle Crash Leaves Three With Serious Injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Clay County Monday evening left three with serious injuries, including two from Cameron. State Troopers report the drivers, 20-year-old Nahni J Shaw of Holt and 46-year-old Melanie L Ramey of Cameron were taken to Liberty Hospital, and a passenger in the Ramey vehicle, 62-year-old Lisa M Club of Cameron was taken to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Shaw was southbound on Interstate 35 and went off the road, crossed the median, and was struck on the passenger side by the northbound vehicle driven by Ramey. Shaw was not wearing a safety belt.

