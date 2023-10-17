Low Turkey Prices Heading Into The Holidays

The cost of the Thanksgiving turkey could cost less this year. USDA Livestock Analyst Shayle Shagam says the wholesale turkey market has lower prices than 2022. Shagam says supply is up and price is down, a good mix for the consumer.

That, mixed with a 5% increase in production at this time of year and prices should remain lower than a year ago.

On the retail side, much will depend on local marketing and holiday sales.

The USDA says this could be good news for those planning the holiday feasts this year.